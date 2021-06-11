Sand Music Feast Returns With Fireworks…Slated for October

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

The Sand Music Festival will return this year with fireworks after a two year long break, organizers confirmed on Thursday.

Lead consultant for impact event, Mkhwachi Mhango confirmed the development during a press briefing which was held in Blantyre.

Mhango said the preparations for the annual event slated to take place on 1st to 3rd October at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi are taking shape. He said this year’s event will be unique.

“Preparations are on course and we will announce more other packages in the next two weeks.

These will include the awarding of the journalists and companies such as castle Malawi, national bank of Malawi, Nyasa Music Company among others,” said Mhango

Sand Music Festival draws together tourists, local people, business, youth, community organizations, media and visitors from all over the World on an annual basis to celebrate the Malawi’s’ s richness, diversity, dynamism and heritage.