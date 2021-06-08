Energy Minister Newton Kambara Says EGENCO to Add 80 Megawatts

By Glory Msowoya

Neno, June 8, Mana: Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala Tuesday said the country’s power generation was expected to increase from 441 to 521 megawatts by the end of the year.

The Minister disclosed this during the inauguration of 19 Megawatts Tedzani IV Hydropower Plant at Tedzani Power Station by President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Tedzani Hydropower Station is a complex of integrated hydroelectric power plants on the Shire River in the country.

Kambala said plans were in the pipeline to open other sources of power generation using solar, coal and wind.

“By the end of this year, Egenco will be commissioning an additional 80 megawatts in Salima, Golomoti using solar and wind.

“The country will see an improvement in terms of power generation. We are trying our level best to ensure that we generate more power to meet the demand of Malawians with electricity,” he said.

Chikhosi, Board Chairperson for Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO), Zangazanga Chikhosi said the company was committed to sourcing more investors in energy sector.

He said with the added power to the national grid, the country would achieve some of its goals in the Malawi 2063.

“We are happy that we have come to the end of this project. This will go a long way in mitigating the challenges the energy sector is facing,” Chikhosi pointed out.

At present, EGENCO has a total installed generation capacity of 441.55MW connected to the national grid.

Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Iwakiri said his government would continue rendering its support to Malawi in all sectors of economy including energy sector.