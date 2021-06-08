Mzuzu Council Approves K5,000 Fine For Recklessly Dippers Disposal

By Blessings Kaunda

Dippers disposed in one of the streams in Masasa Location

Mzuzu, June 8, Mana: Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has established by-laws barring residents from dumping dippers recklessly in their efforts to keep the city clean within Masasa Township.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday in Mzuzu, one of the authorities, Group Village Head (GVH) Chikundula said reckless disposal of dippers have led to pollution of the environment including streams in his area, hence the by-law.

“We have agreed that whosoever is found disposing dippers anyhow will be fined K5, 000.00. I hope this will enhance sanity in as far as waste disposal is concerned,” he said.

Chikundula said it was high time that people demonstrate that they love their environment by observing practices which could contribute to cleanliness of the City.

“Poor waste management is one of the factors which can lead to disease out breaks and any poor waste management should be checked before the situation goes out of hand,” he said.

The GVH said besides enforcing the by-laws, a team of people comprising members of community policing forum has been put in place to conducting spot checks in the area to ensure that his subjects abide by the by-law.

“We do not care where the dippers are found provided that they are not disposed at a right place, the nearest household will have to face the law,” he warned.

Chikundula said not all people have access to piped water adding that there are some who use water from streams.

One of the women from the area, Thokozani Chisale applauded the authorities for the initiative, saying it would go a long way in disease out-break prevention initiatives.

“I commend the decision which has been undertaken by our authorities and I appeal to everyone to respect the set by-law,” she said.