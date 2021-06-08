MultiChoice Malawi Introduces ‘Sankha Wekha’ Kiosks

We continue to look for ways to increase customer convenience- Banda

MultiChoice Malawi has introduced ‘Sankha Wekha’ Kiosks which will be offering a number of services and convenience to its GOtv and DStv subscribers.

According to MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Gus Banda the newly introduced Sankha Wekha kiosks which will be placed across the three major cities of the country have been developed to meet customers’ expectations.

“With the on-going challenges that businesses and their customers continue to face because of the pandemic, we continue to look for ways to increase customer convenience, and these kiosks will serve that purpose.

The Sankha Wekha kiosks have been introduced with our customers in mind by creating more customer-facing solutions that are supported by banking solution and apps to ensure customer satisfaction.” said Gus Banda

The Sankha Wekha Kiosks will be found in Blantyre City at Wenera bus depot, Ndirande by old Peoples shop, and Chemusa.

In Lilongwe City at Area 25 Pamathanki, Area 25 Nsungwi and Area 36 Kaphiri while in Mzuzu City along M1 road and Mzuzu market with more Kiosks to be introduced country wide.