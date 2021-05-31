Precious Likely to Miss Remainder Of Season

Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames defender Precious Sambani is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to knee injury.

Sambani: To Miss In Action

Kalisto Pasuwa, Head Coach for the Super League Defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets, disclosed the development on Monday in an interview with local media.

He said the left-back was stretchered off in the 17th minute and taken to the hospital during Bullets’ 2-0 victory over Ekwendeni Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

““Unfortunately he sustained a suspected fracture to the knee bone, with likely ligament involvement, but we will have full details on Sunday after his MRI scan in Lilongwe.

But even without full details, it doesn’t look good and there is 95 percent possibility that he won’t be available for the remainder of the season. It’s a huge blow. He has been one of the top performers in the ongoing season,” said Pasuwa

He adds: “Sambani was contributing to both attacking and defending phases of play. You could see him doing well in the defending third; attacking third and he will be missed. I wish him the quickest recovery.”

Pasuwa brought in Captain John Lanjesi off the bench to partner Nickson Nyasulu in central defence whilst Sankhani Mkandawire was pushed on the left as wing-back with the absence of left-back Yamikani Fodya, who was missing from the match-day squad.