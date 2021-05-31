Castel Dismisses Social Media Reports On Tax Evasion

Castel Malawi Limited, a leading manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, has dismissed social media that the company has not been paying tax to Malawi government.

Castel Malawi dismissed the allegations through a press statement dated 31 May 2021 posted on its official Facebook page.

According to the statement, Castel Malawi Limited has no history of defaulting Tax and it honors all its tax obligations to the Authority.

“We strongly dispute and condemn this false accusation that we believe has been done only for the purpose of tarnishing the image and reputation of the company,” reads the statement in part.

The statement added that: “All taxes (including VAT and Excise) collected by Castel Malawi Limited and its subsidiaries upon sale of products to its customers are declared and paid in full in accordance with local tax regulations.”

Castel Malawi Limited is one of the biggest taxpayers in Malawi and significantly contributes to the development of the country by paying more than MK20 Billion per year despite that it has not been making profits.