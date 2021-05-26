Chakwera Calls For Patience; ‘We Will Deliver Campaign Promises On Priority Basis’

By Fostina Mkandawire

Chakwera and his vice Dr. Saulos Chilima

Lilongwe, May 26, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has emphasized on the need for Malawians to be patient with his administration as he is working towards improving the development of the country.

Chakwera made the call on Wednesday, when he appeared before parliament in Lilongwe, to answer questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

Responding to a question posed by MP for Ntcheu Central, Albert Mbawala, who wanted to know strategies that have been put in place to increase power generation in the country as energy is crucial to achieving the county’s development.

In his response, Chakwera said in the next four years, his government will produce not less than 1,000 Megawatts of electricity across the country. He said out of 15 power generation projects, nine are due this year while the rest will be completed by 2023-2025.

The President has also said that in the meantime, Malawi will still be using power generators as supplementary energy source.

Chakwera however, said in as much as people would like to see most development projects promised by his administration achieved in a short period of time, it is not possible because these projects are put into priority areas in which they fall.

“We will ensure that most of the promises are fulfilled, but on priority basis, therefore we will have to be patient,” he said.

The president gave a figurative example where a sower eats the seed instead of planting it so that it can multiply.

Chakwera therefore said the country is at a stage where it has to plant seeds and harvest more instead of eating them.

“It is not right to start appeasing everyone by increasing salaries and allowances, we have to be talking about development projects in our budget,” he said.

As MPs were given chance to ask supplementary questions, MP for Machinga East, Esther Jolobala expressed dismay in the way NEEF is discharging it’s duties claiming youths in her area have not accessed loans from the facility.

On NEEF loans, Chakwera said while there are reports of the fund being politicised, he has directly engaged the chairperson of the board to ensure that the fund is run with no regard to political affiliation.

He further said as of now, K6 billion has been disbursed and more groups and individuals are likely to benefit.

Chakwera also said he has discussed with Ministry of Finance to work on reducing taxation to create jobs, incentives for production and increase food security.