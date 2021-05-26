Premier League Best Of 2020-21 Season

File: Manchester City Celebrating a Goal

Best Team

Manchester City are the obvious pick here, with Pep Guardiola’s side recovering from a rocky start to the campaign (they were as low as 13th on the log at one point) to completely dominate the league and clinching the title with three games to spare. Special mention must also go to Leeds United, who have adapted so well to the Premier League, with essentially the same team that earned promotion, that they not only comfortably avoided relegation but even finished in the top half of the table!

Best Player

It’s rare that defenders get their due recognition but such has been Ruben Dias’ impact at Man City that he was deservedly awarded the FWA (Football Writers’ Association) Player of the Year prize last week. The 24-year-old Portuguese defender formed a superb centre-back partnership with John Stones – the metaphorical foundation of the Citizens’ success this season – and looks set to be a Premier League superstar for years to come. A special mention also to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah for their continued attacking excellence.

Best Coach

Pep Guardiola

It has to be Pep Guardiola, who masterminded Man City’s slow burn to the top of the log and clinched a third Premier League title in the past four seasons. The Spanish tactician’s place as a legendary coach could be even further entrenched if he leads the Citizens to the first UEFA Champions League title this coming weekend. Honourable mentions to Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa and David Moyes, who did a superb job in turning West Ham United from mid-table mediocrity into a contender for European qualification.

Best Match

Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City, 27 September 2020. Leicester City produced arguably the best team performance of the 2020-21 season when they went to the Etihad Stadium in September last year and thrashed Man City – who would go on to be champions – 5-2 thanks to a Jamie Vardy hat-trick and strikes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans. The Foxes were utterly sublime on the counter-attack, with Brendan Rodgers totally outsmarting Pep Guardiola.

Best Goal

Edinson Cavani, Manchester United 1-1 Fulham, 18 May 2021. Manchester United’s Uruguayan veteran marked his first appearance at Old Trafford in front of fans (albeit with a limited capacity) with a sublime 15th minute chip from long-range which caught Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola completely off guard.

