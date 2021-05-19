Mzuzu Residents Bemoan High Cost Of Face Masks

By Pilirani Samson

Mzuzu, May 19, Mana: Mzuzu City residents have expressed concern over the high costs of surgical face masks which health experts say are more effective in the prevention of Coronavirus than the cloth ones.

surgical face masks

The residents claim that they are forced to cough K300 for a surgical mask which costs K100 in other parts of the country such as Blantyre and Lilongwe.

“I prefer the surgical masks to cloth masks because we were told they are more effective in the fight against the virus, but these masks have proven to be more expensive,” said Maria Gondwe.

Another resident, Kelvin Bwanali, said he avoids cloth masks because they scratch him when he puts on them.

“Surgical masks are at least soft and flexible than the cloth ones. K300 is too much for a mask everyday as a result sometimes I end up not wearing one,” he said.

A surgical mask seller in Mzuzu City, Esther Thindwa, claimed that she orders the masks at a higher price.

Health commentator, Maziko Matemba, said the difference in the pricing of masks across the country is due to liberalized market.

“Authorities need to regulate the price of masks so that there are affordable to every Malawian,” he said.

Mzuzu currently has 14 active Covid-19 cases with two admissions at Mzuzu Central Hospital.