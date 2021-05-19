MUST Graduates Must Be Innovative, Creative- Chakwera

By Rodney Majawa

Blantyre, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has underscored the need for critical and innovative thinking for more job creation and value-adding initiatives among newly -graduated students.

Chakwera gave the advice at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Thyolo on Tuesday during the university’s graduation. Chakwera was also installed as MUST Chancellor.

“This country needs more technologically-innovative brains which can turn around the country’s economy in line with the set MW2063 pillars,” he said.

Chakwera advised the graduates to desist from complacency instead encouraged them to utilise the knowledge acquired for the socio-economic development of the country.

“Gone are the days when one graduated with a view of being employed other than using the skills gained for job creation inititives; so think scientific and technological to industrialise, increase productivity and create self-reliance mindset,” he advised.

Chakwera disclosed that in 2010, he was among the key champions who advocated alongside the fallen Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika for the establishment of MUST.

On mining, Chakwera expressed delight to learn that the college has since strived to partner with public, private and international stakeholders where 51 mineral mining sites in Lilongwe and other surrounding communities have intensified the initiative to realise the dream of taking mining as a possible forex earner, besides being an agro-based economy.

MUST Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Address Malata, said nature is very orderly; hence, the graduates should aim at creating more money and job opportunities.

She also urged the outgoing scholars to industrialise the nation through research, creating an enabling environment whilst aiming at achieving their dreams.

Malata advised the graduates to let the crowd follow their paths and not vice-versa whilst upholding desirable conduct and professional standards at all times.

MUST had its first graduation procession in 2014.

This second graduation ceremony which saw more than 300 students awarded in various disciplines including Medical Microbiology, Biomedical Engineering, Mettallurgy and Materials Engineering, Business Information Technology, Geo-Information and Earth Observation Science.