A Mzuzu based Taxi driver has automatically joined the world of millionaires after winning MK 77 Million in Premier Bet.

The Taxi Driver who has refused to disclose said: “I do not want my name to be disclosed to the public because I do not want people to insert their thoughts in my victory,”

Meanwhile, the man has returned the Taxi to the owner saying it is time to focus on his life journey as the Almighty has blessed him.