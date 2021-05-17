“Workaholic & Time keeper” Chilima Finishes Public Sector Systems Review Report on Time

Industrious and firebrand Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima will on Friday May 21 presents it’s Recommendation Report to President Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe from 9:30am.

Spokesperson for the office of the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri confirmed the development in a media statement issued on Monday.

According to Phiri, the Public Sector Systems Review Taskforce led by Chilima has completed its work and will present the recommendations to Chakwera.

On February 14, 2021 President Chakwera directed the Vice President to appoint a 14 member Taskforce to review the three government systems of Allowances, Procumbent and Employment Contracts and submit a report within three months which the Vice President has graciously fulfilled.

The team which Dr Chilima assembled were people of high moral standards from different backgrounds; academia, private sector and civil society organizations.

Chilima is well known for time management when it comes to discharging government duties which he believes is one basics and fundamental principles of “mind set change”.

Chilima has been the Minister of Reforms even during President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and he delivered whenever given a task to perform.