PAC Chair Joyce Chitsulo Happy With Chizuma’s Appointment As ACB Director

Chairperson for PAC, Joyce Chitsulo has defended the decision of the committee to confirm Martha Chizuma as ACB director-general after rejecting her a few days ago.

Chitsulo said it is within procedures to have the committee change its mind. She said the house adopted a motion from Dowa North East MP Sam Kawale to have them rescind their earlier decision.

According to Chitsulo out of 13 members present 12 voted in favour of Chizuma’s confirmation one abstained and four DPP members walked out.

“I am personally happy, and I have been saying this that I for one would love to see Chizuma confirmed she said. Chitsulo said the walking-out of the DPP members have no effect on the decision because the quorum was formed.(NATION ONLINE)