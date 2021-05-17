Money ‘Multiplier’ Arrested For Dumping Burundian MK 4 Million

By Nick Kayange

Zomba, May 17, Mana: Police in Zomba are keeping in custody Abdul Mungochawu aged 41 for allegedly duping a Burundian businessman of cash amounting to more than MK4 million at Mayaka in the district after convincing him that he could multiply his cash.

Zomba Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Patricia Sipiliano confirmed the incident and said Timothy Niyogandako of Mayaka visited the herbalist to have his cash multiplied.

The police publicist added that Mungochawu asked Niyogendako to give him K1.5 million so that the cash should be burnt and in turn the ashes be dumped into an empty drum.

The businessman complied and let the herbalist do his work, according to Sipiliano who added that the herbalist further commanded the business man not to open the drum for two days until the money multiplied.

Satisfied with the idea, the Burundian business man left and waited for two days, according to Zomba Police.

Sipiliano said after few days the herbalist called Niyogendako to demand K10 million but he only raised K4 million which he sent.

Days later Niyogendako realised that the herbalist played him tricks and that the cash multiplying never worked, forcing him to report the issue to police immediately.

Police carried investigations which led to the arrest of the herbalist who, according to Sipiliano, will appear before the court soon.