Two Teens Arrested For Stealing MK0.3 Million

By Hawa Malishe

Zomba May 17, Mana: Police in Zomba are keeping in custody two girls aged 13 and 14 for breaking into a house and stealing K300, 000 part of which they each bought a cell phone.

Zomba Police Public Relations Officer, Patricia Sipiliano confirmed the arrest of the two girls on May 4, 2021 saying the two got into the house of Grace Wame after spotting where she had previously kept the keys.

“After entering the house the girls got a purse which Wame left on the bed after leaving for work and stole the K300, 000,” the police publicist added.

“On her return Wame realised that the money had been stolen and she reported the issue to police,” Sipiliano said.

She added that on May 6, the police arrested the two suspects and recovered two cell phones which were bought from the money they allegedly store.

The two will appear in court soon to answer to charges of housebreaking and theft, according to Zomba Police.

Both suspects hail from Kazembe Village Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.