Nsanje MP Launches MK1.2 Million Football Trophy

By Martin Chiwanda, MANA

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West, Eurita Ntiza has launched a MK1.2 million football trophy to be competed for under the name Eurita Mtiza Valeta Football Trophy and pledged to launch additional trophies in her constituency.

Speaking during the launch at Nsanje Youth Center, Nsanje District Sports Officer, Sherif Malunga commended the parliamentarian for dedicating her financial resources towards sports.

The sports officer, therefore called on Members of Parliament in the district to also prioritize sports in their development plans and come up with district sports leagues that should help to further explore talent among the youths in the Lower Shire.

Malunga observed that most of the Members of Parliament ignore sports in their development plans thinking that sports is not a developmental issue but just a campaign tool.

He said time has come for the Members of Parliament in the district to put much efforts and resources to sports citing Mtizas dedication to sports as the way to go.

“Members of Parliament and Ward Councilors should understand that sports deserves much attention and needs to be given priority,” said Malunga, adding that it was unfortunate that sports is mostly given a blind eye despite that it keeps the youth busy to avoid indulging in unbecoming behaviours.

Ntiza said the newly launched trophy aims at improving sports and exploring talent among the youth at the same time keeping them off bad behaviours that could ruin their lives.

“Among several objectives, the trophy has been initiated to help identify, nurture and promote talent and keep the youths busy,” said Ntiza who expressed hope that the trophy will be competitive among the youth and help create football enthusiasms among football lovers.

Guest of Honor, Kafandikhale Mandevana, a Member of Parliament for Nsanje Central, hailed fellow parliamentarian Ntiza for what he described as “good gesture towards the youth”.

Mandevana observed that there is untapped football talent among the youth in the rural areas which needs to be identified to contribute to national sports development.

“This good development needs to be promoted, the youth need to be given opportunity to showcase their talents while restricting them from uncalled for behaviours,” said Mandevana.

Ntiza who won the recent Nsanje South West parliamentary by-elections has also pledged to launch another K2 million football trophy besides the K600, 000 netball trophy in the area.