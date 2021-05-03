Malawi to Administer Second Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine From June

As one way of fighting the further spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country, Ministry of Health says Malawi will roll out second doze of Covid-19 vaccinations on 3rd of June 2021.

Secretary for Health, Dr. Charles Mwansambo disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, 3rd of May 2021. He said everyone is encouraged to get the second jab after a minimum of 12 weeks from the day of the first jab.

“Administration of our second dose for the Astrazeneca vaccine will start on 3rd June 2021. We are therefore encouraging everyone who received the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure that they get their second dose,” reads the statement

Malawi Government through the Ministry of Health with guidance from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Malawi Immunization Technical Advisory Group (MAITAG) introduced the COVID-19 vaccine on 11thMarch 2021.

The launch of the vaccine was presided over by President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at Zomba state house which is now a COVID-19 treatment center.

A similar event took place on the same day Mzuzu and was presided over by the State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

After the launch, a mass vaccination campaign followed from 15th March, 2021, in all districts across the country.

Currently, over 300,000 people aged 18 years and above have been vaccinated, according to Ministry of Health.