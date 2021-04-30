Prophet Bushiri Tears ‘Graduation Gown’ Apart

I went to school to acquire knowledge -Prophet Bushiri

Malawi’s self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri has torn apart ‘Graduation Gown’ saying he went to school to acquire knowledge not the gown and the wisdom hat.

Prophet Bushiri made the statement on Friday after graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Degree from the University of Lilongwe.

“All I was looking for, in the past four years I was in class, was not the gown and the wisdom hat I wore today.

“I went to school to acquire knowledge and understanding so that I can manage my affairs with excellence and professionalism.

Prophet Bushiri and wife Mary

It is a great deal to add a degree in Business Administration (BBA) – just to have a deep insight on business principles. The Bible says; “to your faith, add knowledge..,” said Prophet Bushiri

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church further Bushiri added: “I am extremely happy because I have achieved what I aspired. What happened today just fueled my hunger to learn more and aspire even further.”

Prophet Bushiri, also known as Major 1, is a Malawian Christian preacher, motivational speaker, author, and businessman.