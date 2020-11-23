BIZARRE!‘Mkamwini’ Clings to Kamuzu Palace’s Main House

Bizarre! President Lazarus Chakwera’s son-in-law Sean Kampondeni has refused to occupy some houses for the president’s relatives inside Kamuzu Palace, clinging for the comfort of the main presidential Kamuzu Palace.

Kampondeni who is also State House Director of Communications and Chakwera’s Executive Assistant is staying in the main house at Kamuzu Palace while Chakwera’s biological first born son, Nick has accepted to stay outside the main house, in an area reserved for the incumbent president’s grown up children and other close relations known as B2 apartments.

“He (Kampondeni) is refusing to stay outside the main house, he is saying his job is delicate so he needs to stay in the main house with his father-in-law, the President,” said an insider at Kamuzu Palace.

“But the President’s own biological son, Nick has accepted and is living in B2 together with his wife and kids, it is very surprising that Kampondeni wants to have the same comfort as his father-in-law when he is not President, really surprising and embarrassing,” added the source.

Kampondeni: I’m not going anywhere

Kampondeni married Chakwera’s daughter and before Chakwera became President, Kampondeni was staying on his own with his wife in the suburbs of Area 47 in Lilongwe.

Insiders said the move by Kampondeni is a sign that he wants to yield more power by being close to the President.

Others fear that Chakwera is slowly being manipulated by Kampondeni who is widely known as ‘Mkawini’ in other political circles.