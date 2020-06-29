Chakwera Names Partial Cabinet, Chilima Appointed Planning Minister

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Vice President Saulos Chilima as Minister responsible for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

Chakwera , Chilima during Swearing in ceremony

According to a statement signed by Cliff Chiunda on behalf of the Chief Secretary to the Government, the appointment was with immediate effective from Monday, 29th June 2020.

The head of state, Chakwera has also appointed Felix Mlusu, a former Managing director for NICO Holdings Limited as Minister of Finance.

Mordecai Msiska who represented Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the presidential elections case has been appointed as minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Chikosa Silungwe, a lawyer who represented UTM party in the Presidential elections case has been appointed as Attorney General.

Zangazanga Chikhosi and Janet Banda have been appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government and Deputy Chief Secretary to Government respectively while Prince Kapondamgaga has been appointed Chief of Staff as state residences.