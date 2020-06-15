Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda’s Integrity Questionable

Leaked letter of complaint to Judicial Service Commission details how retired Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Edward Twea broke up the marriage of a lawyer by sleeping with his wife

Introduction

In the letter, lawyer Gracian Zibelu Banda complains that Justice Nyirenda and Justice Twea of the Supreme Court of Appeal committed adultery with his wife Rachel Zibelu Banda.

Leaked Letter

That time, Gracian Zibelu Banda was appearing before Nyirenda and Twea with a case on behalf of his firm, Banda, Banda & Company.

He complained that their conduct was in conflict of interest in relation to the matter he was handling, compromised their objectivity, jeorpadized his practice and the welfare of the clients he serves

Inappropriate relationships

Gracian Zibelu Banda started hearing rumours of Justice Nyirenda and Twea having adulterous relationships with his wife at workshops.

Their behaviour dismayed professional colleagues and judicial officers. The wife confirmed the liaisons.

At one time, Nyirenda and Twea picked a quarrel at Ku Chawe Inn over the wife because both of them had a relationship with her.

At the time of writing this letter, Gracian Zibelu Banda has initiated divorce proceedings after discovering more night outs between the wife and the two justices.

Nyirenda and Twea were spending nights with the wife at the wife’s three-room guest house in Naperi, Blantyre.

Conflict of Interest and Abuse of Office

Nyirenda and Twea laughed off Gracian Zibelu Banda when his wife revealed to them that he was filing for divorce proceedings.

Nyirenda and Twea told him that they had already advised magistrates to give a bad judgement to his petition.

Nyirenda and Twea advised the wife to obtain an injunction to stop the petition for fear that it would embarrass them.

Gracian Zibelu Banda argued that Nyirenda and Twea were expected to show high standards of judicial ethics and avoid placing themselves in conflict of interest situations.

At that time, Gracian Zibelu Banda was awaiting two judgements from Nyirenda and he feared that his adulterous adventures with the wife and the divorce proceedings would influence the judgement

That Nyirenda and Twea could engage in adulterous relationship with the wife of a legal practitioner who appears before them was a complete disregard of judicial decorum.

Besides holding high public offices and going out with his wife, Nyirenda and Twea had wives.

Conclusion

Gracian Zibelu Banda requested the Judicial Service Commission to be investigated for judicial misconduct for having an affair with the wife of a lawyer who was appearing before them.

*Title of Letter:* Complaint of Judicial Misconduct Against Justice Nyirenda and Justice Twea

*Date of Letter:* 4 October 2011