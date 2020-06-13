MEC Optimistic Of Credible Elections

The newly appointed Chairman for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale has promised to conduct free, fair and credible fresh presidential elections.

The Chairperson Justice Dr. Kachale was speaking on Saturday during a media briefing held at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

“I wish to assure the nation that we are committed to holding a credible election despite some of the challenges that we might face.

We are committed to remain impartial, neutral and independent in our operations and decision making as provided by the Constitution and the subsidiary electoral laws.

We remain committed to engaging stakeholders and we approach the process with an open mind to embrace any ideas from stakeholders that will contribute and enhance the credibility of this election,” said Dr. Kachale

The Chairperson also appealed to political parties and candidates to practice issue based campaign.

According to Dr. Kachale, the official campaign period will end on 21 st of June 2020.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on 23 June following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the court.