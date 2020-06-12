Presidential Polls Ballot Papers to Arrive Next Week

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says ballot papers for the much awaited fresh presidential Polls will arrive in the country on 19th of June through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

MEC’s Chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale disclosed the development through a press statement issued on Thursday.

He said the printing exercise has started in Dubai by the Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company.

“The printer has indicated that it will take a minimum of seven days to print and package the ballot papers.

All factors remaining constant, the ballot papers and associated electoral materials maybe received by the commission on 19th June, 2020 in the presence of candidates’ representatives,” said Justice Kachale

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential polls by the Court citing irregularities.