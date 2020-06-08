Breaking News: MCP Thugs Hacks Presidential Advisor Dean Josiah Banda In Dowa

In Pain: Josiah after being hacked by MCP thugs

Malawi Congress Party thugs have stoned and wounded Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs Dean Josiah Banda. The incident occurred Monday afternoon in Gawamadzi village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district.

The Presidential Advisor was holding a rally in the area in the company of other party officials ahead of the country’s forthcoming fresh Presidential election. The matter has been reported to Lingadzi police in Lilongwe. The visuals below might be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is therefore advised.