Nyasa Bullets To Award Outstanding Players

By Mphatso Sam, MANA

TNM Super League champions, Nyasa Big Bullets will on March 6, 2020 host a Red Carpet Awards Gala at the College of Medicine Sports Complex where it will award its outstanding players in the 2019 season.

Bullets Chief Administration Officer, Albert Chigoga made the disclosure in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thursday, saying the team will award the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker as well as the overall best performing player.

Chigoga said the supporters and football followers will vote for the player of their choice in the Awards categories by sending an SMS message using a dialing code. He added Bullets will announce the voting process and the dialing code on Friday.

“We award players based on their previous performance and we award the players after the supporters and football followers have voted for them.

“The motive behind is to encourage players and show that we appreciate their efforts to the club,” he said.

Chigoga said the team has engaged the corporate world to sponsor the prize money for different categories of awards. However, he did not disclose the prize money and the corporate organizations which will sponsor the awards.

“We are selling corporate tables for 10 people at K500, 000. So, I just want to urge organisations, groups and individuals to come and buy so as to be part of this glamorous event,” he added.

During the 2018 awards, John Lanjesi was named best defender and best player of the year and received K300, 000 and K500, 000, respectively.

Chiukepo Msowoya was named best striker while Mike Mkwate and Rabson Chienda were best midfielder and goalkeeper respectively.