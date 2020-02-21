No Money for Fresh Presidential Polls

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Joseph Mwanamvekha on Friday told parliament that it will be difficult for government to fund fresh presidential elections.

Mwanamvekha made the sentiments when presenting 2019/2020 mid-year budget statement to the August House. He said it would be difficult to finance fresh election due to pressure in the budget.

The Finance Minister added that fresh election can only be financed through increased borrowing or cut expenditure which will critically cripple service delivery.

However the minister gave an assurance that government is engaging donors to support the exercise.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) proposed MK32.8 Billion for the fresh elections but Mwanamvekha says K29.1 Billion has been budgeted for that purpose.