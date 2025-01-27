MCP official found dead in sugarcane field

Tragedy has struck the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with the discovery of the body of Zinthenga Banda, the party’s Director of Political Affairs in Thyolo, in a sugarcane field behind Comforzi Plantations.

Banda had been missing since Monday last week, and his body was found by police, who are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

MCP district chairman, Ben Tambalawakuda Betha, has confirmed the identity of the deceased and the office he held in the party.

According to Richard Chimwendo Banda, Secretary General of the MCP, the party suspects foul play in Banda’s death, which they believe may be linked to political violence.

“We strongly suspect that this is linked to political violence, but we shall let the police investigate,” Chimwendo Banda said in a telephone interview with Zodiak online.