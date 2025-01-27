spot_img
Monday, January 27, 2025
High Court finds Chisale with case to answer on JCE, MDF case

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

he High Court in Lilongwe has found Norman Chisale with a case to answer on three counts in a case in which he is accused of using someone’s certificate to secure employment in the Malawi Defense Force.

In her ruling, judge Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza, says the evidence given this far in court begs the accused person to enter defence.

She adds Chisale has the right to either call witnesses to prove his case or speak for himself and/ or remain silent.

The former President Peter Mutharika’s personal body guard stands accused of using a Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) belonging to Pintius Hiwa to get recruited in the MDF in 1996.

The state has charged Chisale with three counts among them Personation of a Person Named in a Certificate and Intimidation.

(by John-Paul Kayuni – ZBS

Mlandu omwe tamumangira Tamia Ja sitikuwudziwa, Boma lawuza Court
MCP official found dead in sugarcane field
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
