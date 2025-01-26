Namitete Zitha FC honor outstanding players

By Alinafe Nyanda

After qualifying for NFD league, Namitete Zitha Football Club honored their standout players from the 2023/24 Chipiku Stores CRFA Premier Division during a glittering awards ceremony held on Saturday at Cool Leisure Restaurant and Bar in Lilongwe.

The club chairperson Ringo Chisomo Kanshulu, encouraged players to maintain their hardworking spirit and dedication to help achieve professional and club goals.

“We want to keep on producing quality and disciplined players in the central region. We aim to see more players from our structure playing for the national team and become professionals. We have put measures in place to enable players to achieve that goal’’ stated Kanshulu

Kanshulu further expressed gratitude to the management, technical team, fans and other stakeholders for their support and love to the club.

In his remarks, head coach for the club, Martin Mkamanga said love, unity and commitment among players and the whole management was the secret to the team’s success in the season.

During the ceremony, Yohane Sanchez Kamwaza, was named the best player of the season.

Also, the club has entered into sponsorship agreement with Cuban Lounge Sports Bar and Kunowa Investments. New sponsorship includes team’s full kit and track suits.