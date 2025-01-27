Please Reopen Chaminade Marianist Secondary School-Protect Learners’ Right to Education

BY EPHRAIM NYONDO

The decision by the Ministry of Education to close Chaminade Marianist Secondary School over its use of corporal punishment and governance issues has sparked debate. While the ministry’s commitment to upholding the law is commendable, the closure of the school has inadvertently violated the fundamental right to education for hundreds of innocent learners. This drastic measure punishes not only the institution but also the students, many of whom bear no responsibility for the governance failures of the school’s management.

It is time for the authorities to rethink this decision. Closing the school is not the solution—it is a Band-Aid approach to a deeper issue that demands contact, dialogue, and sustainable resolutions.

The Ministry of Education, hence, must act swiftly to reopen Chaminade Marianist Secondary School, ensuring that students, especially those preparing for critical examinations like the MSCE and JCE, are not denied their future.

Let’s not forget:

Education is a fundamental human right enshrined in Malawi’s Constitution and international frameworks such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The closure of Chaminade Marianist Secondary School has denied learners their right to access education, effectively putting their futures on hold.

For students preparing for the MSCE and JCE, time is of the essence. Every day the school remains closed is a day lost in their academic calendar. It is unfair and unjust to punish innocent learners for the failings of school authorities. The Ministry must recognize that by closing the school, they are penalizing the wrong people.

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM), through its president Dr. Ernest Kaonga, has rightly called for dialogue as the solution. “As PRISAM, we feel that the best on this issue is for the ministry to invite the authorities of the school to a roundtable discussion to map the way forward,” Kaonga stated.

This is a reasonable and practical approach.

Engaging in discussions with the school’s management can help address the governance and disciplinary issues without disrupting students’ education. A thorough investigation, coupled with clear corrective measures, can ensure compliance with the law while keeping the school operational.

The closure of Chaminade Marianist Secondary School sets a dangerous precedent. If schools are to be shut down every time governance issues arise, what safeguards are in place to ensure students’ education continues uninterrupted?

The Ministry of Education must prioritize reforming systems within schools rather than resorting to closures that harm learners the most.

The Ministry must also consider the ripple effects of such decisions. Families and communities are left scrambling to find alternative schools, which often comes with financial and logistical challenges. In some cases, students may even be forced to drop out, compounding Malawi’s existing challenges with education access and retention.

While the Ministry’s stance on corporal punishment is justified, the solution lies not in shutting down schools but in fostering a culture of compliance and accountability. Chaminade Marianist Secondary School’s management should be held accountable for their actions, but this must be done without compromising students’ education.

The Ministry of Education has the power to reverse this decision and demonstrate its commitment to protecting the rights of learners. Reopening the school, combined with clear directives for reform and monitoring, is the best path forward.

The innocent learners at Chaminade Marianist Secondary School deserve better. They deserve an education uninterrupted by the failures of the adults entrusted with their wellbeing. By reopening the school and addressing the governance issues through dialogue, the Ministry of Education can strike a balance between enforcing the law and safeguarding students’ futures.

Let us not forget: the true measure of a nation’s progress is how it treats its children. Their education must remain a priority, no matter the circumstances.

EPHRAIM NYONDO IS A MULTI-AWARD-WINNING EDUCATION JOURNALIST IN MALAWI.