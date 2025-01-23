DPP Hits Back at Jessie Kabwila: Full Statement

RESPONSE TO KABWILA’S ALLEGATIONS AND THREATS AGAINST THE DEMOCRATIC PROGRESSIVE PARTY AND ITS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Namalomba: It is MCP that Must Be Held to Account



In a recent statement, Jessie Kabwila, the spokesperson for the Malawi Congress Party, made serious accusations regarding the nomination of His Excellency, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate for the 2025 General Elections.

The DPP deems it necessary to respond to these baseless allegations with factual information. We firmly deny Kabwila’s allegations of exploitation and maintain that His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s candidacy represents his unwavering dedication to serving the people of Malawi and the overwhelming support he continues to receive across the country. Claims of coercion are not only misleading, but also disregard the democratic process and His Excellency’s ownwill.

However, it is the ongoing human rights violations and socioeconomic struggles under the current leadership of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and President Lazarus Chakwera that truly demand attention.

These critical issues include:

1. Rampant Poverty and Hunger:

The severe shortage of essential food supplies continues to jeopardize the livelihoods of the Malawian people. The country’s ADMARC depots remain empty, depriving citizens of their most basic needs, which is a blatant neglect of the government’s duty to ensure food security.

2. Healthcare Emergency:

Public hospitals in Malawi are facing alarming shortages of medicines and vital medical resources, putting lives at risk and violating the fundamental right to proper healthcare. This forces vulnerable communities to suffer without necessary treatment.

3. Economic Turmoil:

The lack of foreign exchange reserves has thrown the country into economic turmoil, hindering investments and eroding trust in the country’s financial future.

4. Suppression of Basic Freedoms:

Under MCP’s rule, the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly is constantly under threat. There has been a rise in reports of individuals facing harassment for expressing dissent, and peaceful demonstrations being violently dispersed – a direct violation of the democratic values that should govern our nation.

5. Erosion of Law and Order

The unchecked power of MCP cadres, brandishing weapons, and exerting unlawful influence is seriously undermining the effectiveness of the Malawi Police Service. This intimidating atmosphere stifles the civil liberties of citizens and promotes instability.

In light of these pressing issues, it is crucial that Malawi Congress Party and its leaders direct their attention and take responsibility for addressing the multiple crises plaguing the people of Malawi today. Instead of deflecting the conversation with baseless accusations, the DPP urges the MCP to prioritize the urgent needs of citizens, restore dignity through effective governance, and stop evading responsibility by resorting to scapegoating tactics.

To be completely honest, it is the Malawi Congress Party and its leader, Lazarus Chakwera, who should be held responsible for the numerous atrocities they continuously inflict upon the people of Malawi. Their actions deserve to be brought to the attention of International Criminal and Human Rights courts for condemnation and justice.

The Democratic Progressive Party remains committed to advocating for a Malawi where rights and freedoms are respected, the economy is robust, and the voice of every Malawian is heard and valued. We continue to stand ready to serve with integrity and a genuine commitment to the nation’s progress.

Signed

Shadric Namalomba MP

National Publicity Secretary and Party Spokesperson