Mighty Wanderers, Mukuru Party Ways

Mighty Wanderers Football Club and Mukuru Money Transfer Limited have mutually agreed not to renew their sponsorship agreement.

The joint decision was officially announced on January 23, 2025, through a statement released by both parties.

In the statement, Mighty Wanderers expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mukuru for the fruitful collaboration, highlighting the positive experiences and achievements shared during the partnership.

Chancy Gondwe, Board Secretary of Mighty Wanderers, signed on behalf of the club, while Brandon Mncube, Chief Marketing Officer of Mukuru, represented the sponsor.

Both parties emphasized their respect for the relationship built over the years and acknowledged its significant impact on their mutual goals.

The conclusion of the agreement marks the end of an era for the Wanderers, who will now look for new sponsorship opportunities to continue their operations and success.