Friday, January 24, 2025
Chakwera Takes ATM Strategy To World Bank

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, on Wednesday held discussions with Zarau Wendeline Kibwe, the newly appointed Executive Director of the World Bank’s Africa Group.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening Government’s partnership with the Bank in completing various strategic development projects under the Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) strategy.

During the discussion, Chakwera sold the ATM Strategy which Government seeks to invest the World Bank’s IDA21 resources in boosting productivity in Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining for export, as a long-term and permanent cure for the forex challenges that Malawi has been facing in recent years.

This included includes investments in the Government’s plans to monetize such rich mineral resources as the enormous rutile and titanium deposit at Kasiya, in Lilongwe.

Kibwe expressed great enthusiasm for the opportunity the World Bank has to partner with the Government. Present at the meeting was Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola and Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. McDonald Mafuta Mwale, and other officials from the Treasury.

The meeting was held as part of the President’s preparations for his upcoming participation in the Energy Summit for Heads of State to be hosted from January 27 to 29 by the World Bank in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, where the President will preside over the signing of new energy compacts.

