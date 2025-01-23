spot_img
Friday, January 24, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestTrade Ministry, CFTC seal 5 top shops over unfair pricing
Latest

Trade Ministry, CFTC seal 5 top shops over unfair pricing

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A market surveillance across the country by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has led to the closure of some businesses for gross business malpractices.

The malpractices, which have seen sealing of Kanyimbo General Dealers, Sara General Dealers, Fatima Agro Dealers, Sana Area 10 Butchery, Foodworth Butchery and Dalitso General Dealers, among others, include unfair pricing of commodities.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Sosten Gwengwe, announced of the sealing on Monday during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Pursuant to the Business Licensing Act, the ministry is mandated to enforce fair business practices on the market and close businesses deemed to be breaking the law.

Previous article
Chakwera Takes ATM Strategy To World Bank
Next article
NBS Bank attains K1 trillion market capitalisation
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv