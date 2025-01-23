Trade Ministry, CFTC seal 5 top shops over unfair pricing

A market surveillance across the country by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has led to the closure of some businesses for gross business malpractices.

The malpractices, which have seen sealing of Kanyimbo General Dealers, Sara General Dealers, Fatima Agro Dealers, Sana Area 10 Butchery, Foodworth Butchery and Dalitso General Dealers, among others, include unfair pricing of commodities.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Sosten Gwengwe, announced of the sealing on Monday during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Pursuant to the Business Licensing Act, the ministry is mandated to enforce fair business practices on the market and close businesses deemed to be breaking the law.