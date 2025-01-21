PRISAM pleads with Education Ministry to re-open Chaminade Marianist…says innocent students are suffering

DR KAONGA

RISAM has pleaded with The Ministry of Education to re-open Chaminade Marianist Secondary School which was closed for using corporal punishment and had governance issues.

On Monday,the ministry through Mphatso Nkuonera, who is the Public Relations Officer announced that the school was closed because it was using corporal punishment, which is against the law.

However, PRISAM President,Dr Ernest Kaonga has pleaded with government to re open the school because innocent students are suffering.

“As PRISAM we feel that the best on this issue is the ministry to invite the authorities of the school on a round table discussion to map the way forward,”said Kaonga.

He said contact and diologue is the only solution on the matter because students will suffer most especially those preparing for MSCE and JCE.