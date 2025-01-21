spot_img
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Premier Bet Pumps K7.5million into Sports Awards

The Premier Bet has pumped K7.5 million into the Malawi Sports Awards slated for February 28, 2024 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The Malawi National Council of Sports is organizing the awards thst will see a number of sports personalities and organisations for their respective achievements in the just ended season.

Handing over the sponsorship, Premier Bet Community Manager Hamza Mgaye said the gesture is the company’s dedication to supporting the growth of sports in Malawi.

The Director of Marketing Infrastructure and Development at the Malawi National Council of Sports, Limbani Matola, commended Premier Bet for its support, emphasizing the critical role it will play in the event’s success.

