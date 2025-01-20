Wendy Donates K3m to Queens

One of the county’s leading female musicians Wendy Harawa, has donated K3 miliion to the Malawi Netball Queens.

The donation, which has made through the Wendy Harawa Foundation is aimed at assisting the Queens in their preparations for the upcoming international tournament scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom next month.

She expressed her commitment to uplifting sports in Malawi and ensuring the Queens have the resources they need to excel on the global stage.

“This donation is a gesture of our belief in the Queens’ potential to make Malawi proud,” Harawa said.

The Netball Association of Malawi has welcomed the donation, describing it as timely and instrumental in their quest to ensure the team is well-prepared for the prestigious tournament.

The Malawi Queens, one of Africa’s top netball teams, are set to face some of the world’s best in the UK, and this support adds momentum to their preparations.