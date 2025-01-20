NBM plc Market Capitalization hits K2 Trillion

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has reached a groundbreaking milestone, becoming the first company to achieve a K2 trillion market capitalization on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE).

The ‘Bank of the Nation’ was also the first financial institution to hit the K1 trillion market capitalization mark last year.

The Bank’s share price scaled from K3,981.50 per share on Tuesday to K4,584.50 by the close of market trading on Thursday this week.

This impressive performance has raised its market capitalization to K2.1 trillion, solidifying its leadership in the market.

This flow represents a wealth increase of K603 per share for investors within one day, reflecting the growing confidence in the NBM plc’s capabilities and future outlook.

Commenting on the development, financial expert, Richard Tembo, expressed that capitalization signals an increased investor confidence.

“The shares of National Bank plc are very valuable and are being sought-after by investors which means the shares values increase. Therefore, NBM plc has set a higher bench mark for other Banks and other Malawian companies that corporate growth of financial stability in the company is possible.”

“This also signals confidence in the financial sector as a whole, as financial sector stability is very important and key to fostering economic development since it has that capacity to support various industries. So, if we can have more companies like NBM plc then our economy as a country can easily grow and attract more investors,” said Tembo.

The milestone reaffirms NBM plc’s status as a trailblazer in Malawi’s banking sector and a preferred investment option on the MSE.

Renowned motivational speaker and motivator, Benedicto Bena Nkhoma also commended NBM plc for remarkable achievement.

“This is a sign of confidence that the Market has in the Bank! Well-deserved milestone!” Nkhoma posted on his Facebook page.

NBM plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Harold Jiya also reacted to the development saying it reflects Bank’s commitment to ensuring they provide the best services to its customers.

“I am pleased to note that NBM plc has reached a significant milestone, achieving a market capitalization of K2 trillion—the first of its kind on the Malawi Stock Exchange and in the country. This accomplishment reflects the trust and confidence our stakeholders and investors have placed in the Bank’s medium-term growth strategy.”

“Over the years, our strong financial performance has shown that we are not just resilient but also full of untapped potential. The active trading of our shares, which now makes NBM plc the most valuable company in Malawi, is a humbling endorsement of our efforts.”

“We are deeply grateful to our customers and the people of Malawi for their continued trust and support. As we move forward, we remain committed to investing in resources that will enable us continue to deliver quality banking services.”

“By leveraging our digital platforms, we aim to offer even greater convenience and value to our customers. This milestone is a testament to what we can achieve together, and we are excited about the future,” said Jiya.

NBM’s continued success sets a high benchmark in the industry, demonstrating resilience and inspiring confidence among its stakeholders.