Vilipanganga Poetry Movement Appoints Chifundo Chikonga Chairperson

The Blantyre based Vilipanganga Poetry Movement has appointed gifted guitarist and singer Chifundo Chikonga as chairperson.

Chikonga takes over from the movement’s founder, broadcaster Yankho Seunda.

Reacting to his appointment, Chikonga said: “I am thrilled to be appointed as the chairperson of Malawi’s esteemed Vilipanganga Poetry Movement. This organization has been a nurturing ground for emerging talent, helping individuals grow to their fullest potential. I eagerly anticipate the exciting journey ahead as I collaborate with such a dynamic and passionate team”.

Vilipanganga Poetry Movement meet once every month at KwaHaraba Art Gallery in Blantyre for an open mic session, mostly dominated by poetry and acaustic music.

Meanwhile, the movement is set to host its first session of the year on 29 January with ChikoKay Writes as the main act.