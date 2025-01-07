Political Tsunami: PDP President Nankhumwa Storms MJ Southwest

People’s Development Party (PDP) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said his party is hardly a year old but it has a larger following than the so-called big political parties in Malawi.

He said since the party’s mass rally on June 9, 2024, the party has managed to establish Area committees across all constituencies in the country.

“I want to warn all incumbent MPs [Members of Parliament] in all constituencies that I will be visiting all constituencies and that time has come for them to pack and go.

“The PDP is now ready, in its own right, to take over and dominate the Malawi political scene and bring about genuine social and economic development,” said.He was speaking on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Chindola Primary School in Mulanje Southwest constituency where hundreds of PDP Area committee members converged to interact with their party President.

The PDP President has urged the people of Mulanje Southwest to rally behind the PDP, the party he said will seriously resolve the myriad social and economic issues affecting them.

He said Mulanje Southwest constituency like all others across the country is facing pressing poverty challenges and there was no need Malawians to miss the rare opportunity of choosing PDP MPs as the current MPs have failed the people.

Nankhumwa underscored an urgent call for action from both political leaders and community members in the area to work collaboratively towards solutions that can uplift those living in impoverished conditions.

During the meeting, the PDP President introduced PDP shadow councillors and MPs.

Nankhumwa said the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MP Dr. George Chaponda’s time is over and that he will have to surrender the parliamentary seat to a PDP MP.