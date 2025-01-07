Chakwera Earns HRDC Praise On Infrastructure Development

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says the Chakwera administration deserves credit for the massive infrastructure development projects taking place across the country.

President Lazarus Chakwera: Praised

In a statement released on Monday, HRDC says the infrastructure development projects taking place in the country are key to the economic growth of Malawi.

” Granted that the country is going through a lot of challenges due to several factors including climate change shocks, HRDC would like to also commend the Chakwera administration on infrastructural development. This administration deserves credit for its ambitious infrastructure development project across the country,” reads the stattement.

The statement signed by National Chairperson Gift Trapence says HRDC is impressed with the massive road projects taking place in Lilongwe city, saying Lilongwe is wearing a new face benefiting a capital city.

HRDC Leader: Gift Trapence

There are four ongoing road projects in the heart of the City of Lilongwe which have gained momentum and are in their final stage.These projects which are Malawi government financed include capacity improvement of Kenyatta Road to six lane road, capacity improvement of Mzimba Street to dual carriage, the China Aid financed dualisation of the Airport Road from Cross Roads to Kanengo and JICA financed dualisation of Lilongwe bridge.

In addition, the 347 km M1 road from Lumbadzi to Chiweta is also being rehabilitated, so too is the Lake Shore road from Kaphamtenga in Salima to Nkhotakota and many other roads across the country are being upgraded.However, HRDC has bemoaned the slow progress on the Njakwa- Livingstonia and Mangochi-Makanjira roads.

” We urge the government to push s contractors to speed up construction for these two roads so they are completed without further delays. These infrastructure development projects are key to the economic growth of Malawi,” says the statement.

Completion of the roads under construction will open up more areas to trade, essential services and stimulate economic and social development.