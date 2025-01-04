Minister of Finance Encourages Serious Farming for Economic Growth

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Malawi’s Minister of Finance, Felix Chithyola Banda, has urged citizens to venture into serious farming to excel in life.

Banda made this statement during a tour of his farm, Namuleri Farms Limited, in Kasungu District, where journalists from the Media Network on Tobacco were in attendance.

Namuleri Farms Limited, which began operations in 2017, grows a variety of crops, including tobacco, rice, and maize, in addition to raising livestock such as goats and cows. Last year, the farm produced over 1,000 bales of tobacco, with expectations of reaching 3,000 bales in the upcoming season.

According to Banda, farming is the backbone of the country, and everyone should embrace it to achieve wealth. “I always encourage people, even my children, to invest in farming because there are numerous benefits. With persistence and hard work, everything can fall into place,” he emphasized.

Banda’s passion for farming is unwavering, despite his political career. He attributes his farming success to his humble beginnings. “Farming is where I come from, and it’s an integral part of who I am,” he stated.

Alfred Chauwa, President of the Media Network on Tobacco, echoed Banda’s sentiments, encouraging Malawians to explore agricultural activities as a viable source of income.

Chauwa praised Namuleri Farms Limited for its corporate social responsibility initiatives, such as building churches and providing food support to communities.

As Malawi strives for economic growth, Banda’s emphasis on farming as a key driver of development is a timely reminder of the sector’s importance.

In a bid to stabilize the economy, Banda has been implementing various reforms, including building foreign reserves and achieving fiscal consolidation goals .