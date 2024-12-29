Kaumba runs Umodzi Party as personal tuck shop, Supporters fume

A faction of Umodzi Party (UP) supporters has expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of party president Thomas Kaumba.

Umodzi Party is the sole remaining partner in the Tonse Alliance administration, led by President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party(MCP).

Sources within the party, who wished to remain anonymous, have accused Kaomba of prioritizing his relationship with President Chakwera over the interests of the party.

They claim that Kaumba frequently appears in the media praising decisions made by the Chakwera administration, rather than promoting the Umodzi Party’s agenda.

Critics also allege that Kaumba is running the party as a “personal tuck shop” or family business, and that he has failed to organize rallies or promote the party’s vision.

Kaumba has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Umodzi Party’s national executive committee has not commented on the matter.

The development comes at a time when the Tonse Alliance administration is facing criticism for its handling of the economy and governance issues.