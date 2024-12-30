Chimwendo storms Ntcheu with ‘boma ndi lomweli’ gospel

The Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP, Richard Chimwendo Banda says ‘malawi is a blessed country’ for it has leader who has come at the right time develop this country in areas of education, infrastructure, youth and women empowerment among others.

Chimwendo was speaking on Sunday, December 29 at Kasinje Trading Center in Ntcheu district.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has lined up various socioeconomic development with an aim of spurring growth.

“Much as we understand that citizens are going through bad patches, but we can assure fellow citizens that Malawi is on the cusp of building a great new outlook, one that which will unleash the great energy and infrastructure to drive economic growth.

Chakwera is a tireless promoter of trade and investment which he knows will trigger development in Ntcheu and other districts hence you have seen him travelling outside to meet with global leaders to unleash their resources in the country and we have seen it that donor community has started giving us direct budget support,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

On development

Chimwendo said government has already started the relief food distribution to affacted families, road infrastructure boom in every region, youth and women are getting loans and mtukula pakhomo, no more university closure because of funding, AIP is still here to help the poor families have enough food among others

“With above transformative agendas, I declare that the opposition will not kiss government next year. MCP and Chakwera will lead Malawians again for another 5 years. We have no plans on our calendar to warm opposition benches next year come rain or sunshine,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa East constituency.

Chimwendo who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Minister, reminded Malawians to live in peace and harmony with each other for development to take place and that they must go and register in the supplementary registration that MEC has opened for them to have a chance of voting for Chakwera.

Earlier Senior Traditional Authority, Ganya and MP for the area, Nancy Chaola Mdooka hailed President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for the developments.