Jetu to spend festive season at home, Bangwe

By Pempho Nkhoma

Blantyre, December 20, Mana: One of the celebrated female artists, Jetu real name Christina Khoriyo is set to amuse fans at a music gathering dabbed Jetus Homecoming Party slated for December 24 at Zharein Garden in Bangwe Township, Blantyre.

Over the year Jetu had witnessed significant progress in her career through more YouTube views, performing in big shows and being nominated in several awards like MBC entertainers of the year and Maso awards.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday, Jetus Manager who is also her grandson Madalitso Kazembe, famously known as Emmu Dee said they have organised this Homecoming Party to give an opportunity to Jetu to spend the festive season and have fun with her fans.

“Since Jetu rose to fame, she had never performed in Bangwe, where she is based. After touring and performing in other places, we felt it was fitting for her to spend this festive season with her community,” he said.

Emmu Dee who recently was awarded by Royal Arts for his effort in protecting and supporting the elderly, urged people in Bangwe Township and all music enthusiasts to patronise the event promising a great experience saying that Jetu is ready to set the place ablaze and will give a special performance of her newly released song titled Waimanya.

“Entertainment lovers will have the privilege to watch Jetu performing Waimanya for the first time. The song has never been played on stage since its release,” he added.

Guntolah, one of the artists set to perform on the day, confirmed his participation, stating that it will be an opportunity to celebrate Jetus success.

He observed that the lineup is dominated by artists from Bangwe Township, signifying Jetus big celebration at home.

“People should come to celebrate with their artist. Jetus performance has been enjoyed by people from other areas while people from her home had never had a taste of it,” Guntolah added.

Other artists that will perform on the day include Zonke Too Fresh, Dyonkhwe, Inkosi Jay Vee, Mbuka Man, Bangwe King, Princo Beib and many more.

Similar event will also be held on Christmas day at Mulanje View Motel in Mulanje where Jetu used to stay before relocating to Bangwe.