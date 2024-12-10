‘Pelekani Umboni Kuti Boma Likuphwanya Ufulu’- VP Michael Usi

Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Michael Usi, has dismissed allegations of a shrinking civic space, challenging Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to provide evidence supporting their claims.

Speaking during the International Human Rights Day commemorations in Mangochi, Usi responded to concerns raised by Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO) Executive Director, MacBain Mkandawire.

Mkandawire criticized the government over recent incidents, including violent attacks on demonstrators in Lilongwe by machete-wielding thugs, which he described as a direct threat to civic freedoms and political rights.

Mkandawire further mentioned persistent challenges in accessing basic rights like food security, healthcare, and education, stating, “As a country, we have a long way to go in realizing human rights.”

In his rebuttal, Dr. Usi urged the CSOs to clearly identify areas where civic space is being undermined, emphasizing the government’s willingness to collaborate in addressing such issues.The commemorations come at a time when the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also clocked 25 years of promoting and protecting human rights.

Source: Mibawa TV