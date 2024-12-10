spot_img
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest'Pelekani Umboni Kuti Boma Likuphwanya Ufulu'- VP Michael Usi
LatestPolitics

‘Pelekani Umboni Kuti Boma Likuphwanya Ufulu’- VP Michael Usi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Michael Usi, has dismissed allegations of a shrinking civic space, challenging Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to provide evidence supporting their claims.

Speaking during the International Human Rights Day commemorations in Mangochi, Usi responded to concerns raised by Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO) Executive Director, MacBain Mkandawire.

Mkandawire criticized the government over recent incidents, including violent attacks on demonstrators in Lilongwe by machete-wielding thugs, which he described as a direct threat to civic freedoms and political rights.

Mkandawire further mentioned persistent challenges in accessing basic rights like food security, healthcare, and education, stating, “As a country, we have a long way to go in realizing human rights.”

In his rebuttal, Dr. Usi urged the CSOs to clearly identify areas where civic space is being undermined, emphasizing the government’s willingness to collaborate in addressing such issues.The commemorations come at a time when the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also clocked 25 years of promoting and protecting human rights.

Source: Mibawa TV

Previous article
Police K2bn Fraud Case Adjourned to Tomorrow
Next article
NBM plc hikes ‘12 days of Christmas’ package to K130 million
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv