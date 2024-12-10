Police K2bn Fraud Case Adjourned to Tomorrow

The High Court’s Financial Crimes Division in Lilongwe today heard the case of the State V. Tadius Samveka and others, wherein a staggering K742,753,215.00 was allegedly stolen from within the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

It is a shocking case that would leave the nation astounded as the accused—Samveka, Kingsley Mzuma, Howkins Chadzandiyani, Enock Chulu, Suzgo Mwamlima, and Ngalipa Chiramiramadzi, all police officers—stand trial facing charges of theft of government revenue and assets, money laundering, among other counts.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala is leading the prosectution team in this matter where the defendants allegedly siphoned the stated amount by depositing cheques received at various police establishments into an account that did not belong to the government.

Monica Katemba Msongole, a deputy commissioner of police and director of finance at Police Headquarters in Lilongwe, testified today, shedding light on the internal workings of the alleged scheme.Msongole, who knew all the accused as colleagues, revealed that she was summoned by the Inspector General in June 2020 to address allegations of officers swindling money. Msongole identified the signatories to the alleged fraudulent account as Mr. Samveka, Mr. Bonongwe, and Mr. Chadzandiyani.

The accused attempted to justify the usage of K33,000,000.00, claiming it was used to pay off labourers being laid off. However, bank records revealed a different story, showing only K1,000,000.00 left in the account.

The audit investigation uncovered substantial withdrawals: K466,864,293.00 by Chulu, K269,440,000.00 by Chiriramadzi, and K45,525,000.00 by Mwamlima, just days after deposits were made.The Court, being presided over by Justice Violet Chipao, learnt that the defendants were unable to provide a coherent explanation for the vast sums of money, merely stating that it was handed over to Samveka.

With the hearing adjourned to tomorrow morning, the nation eagerly awaits further developments in this high-stakes trial in which the DPP is being assisted by officers from his Chambers, Director of Criminal Litigation Dzikondianthu Malunda and Counsel Papano Dalla.

Source: Ministry of Justice