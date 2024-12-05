spot_img
Thursday, December 5, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestPLU Students Champion Tree Planting Drive in Masumba Village
LatestNational

PLU Students Champion Tree Planting Drive in Masumba Village

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Clement Magombo

Pentecostal Life University (PLU) students on December 2, 2024, spearheaded a tree-planting campaign in Masumba Village, under Group Village Headman Galeta, Traditional Authority Mtema in Lilongwe, as part of efforts to promote environmental restoration and conservation.

The initiative, involving over 50 students, was supported by Assistant University Registrar Hendrina Kachingwe and Marketing Officer Bester Chikafutwa. In partnership with Total Land Care, the students obtained 1,000 natural tree seedlings and collaborated with Masumba residents to plant them.

Hetherwick Mwale, Environmental Officer at Total Land Care, praised the students for their commitment, describing their efforts as inspiring. “The involvement of young people in conservation activities is a promising sign for the future of our environment,” he said.

Vitumbiko Simwaka, PLU Student Union President-elect, expressed appreciation on behalf of the students, thanking the Masumba community for their warm reception and active participation in this crucial environmental cause.

Previous article
NBS Bank launches festive season digital campaign
Next article
DPP UK WING REACHES OUT TO MACHINGA DISTRICT HOSPITAL
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv