PLU Students Champion Tree Planting Drive in Masumba Village

By Clement Magombo

Pentecostal Life University (PLU) students on December 2, 2024, spearheaded a tree-planting campaign in Masumba Village, under Group Village Headman Galeta, Traditional Authority Mtema in Lilongwe, as part of efforts to promote environmental restoration and conservation.

The initiative, involving over 50 students, was supported by Assistant University Registrar Hendrina Kachingwe and Marketing Officer Bester Chikafutwa. In partnership with Total Land Care, the students obtained 1,000 natural tree seedlings and collaborated with Masumba residents to plant them.

Hetherwick Mwale, Environmental Officer at Total Land Care, praised the students for their commitment, describing their efforts as inspiring. “The involvement of young people in conservation activities is a promising sign for the future of our environment,” he said.

Vitumbiko Simwaka, PLU Student Union President-elect, expressed appreciation on behalf of the students, thanking the Masumba community for their warm reception and active participation in this crucial environmental cause.