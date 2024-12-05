DPP UK WING REACHES OUT TO MACHINGA DISTRICT HOSPITAL

Dr Nkhoma donating to one of the guardians

In a heartwarming display of kindness, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) UK Wing has donated Likuni Phala (fortified soya enriched flour) to patients and guardians at Machinga District Hospital.

The activity, led by the wing’s chairperson Dr. Kennedy Bashan Nkhoma, confirms the wing’s commitment to giving back to the community through various donations and charitable works.

“We have donated Likuni Phala to Machinga District Hospital in the Children’s ward, TB ward, Male and Female wards as a gesture to uplift the health of the beneficiaries and inspire others to acts of philanthropy”. Dr. Nkhoma said.

On his part, Machinga District Hospital Administrator commended the DPP UK Wing for the gesture. “This donation is timely and commendable. Our budget limits us to providing only one meal per day because of inadequate funding”. He said.

One of the guardians who received the nutritious flour, Hawa Yusuf, hailed the initiative and urged the DPP UK Wing to continue with the charitable works.