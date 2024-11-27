Zeze to host Zeze Experience

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, November 27, Mana: A renowned multiple award winning singer and song writer, Zeze Kingston, will on November 30 perform at Moneymen Ground in Blantyre under the theme ‘The Zeze Experience’.

A South African based singer Mr Brown, Malinga Mafia, Gwamba, Kell Kay, Tuno, Quest, Afana Ceez, Nae Rae, Malimba Music, Black Don, Inkosi Jay Vee, Deo Grunger among other supporting artist have teamed up to spice the event.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday Zeze, who is also the organiser of the show, said the event is aimed at giving direct interaction on his music journey to entertainment lovers.

“Most shows are hosted during the night. This one will begin in the morning to show children, through music, how the journey of life begins. Later on it will be scaled up for the elderly at night.

“Music is an integral part of cinematic experience since it has the power to evoke emotions, set people’s mode and enhance storytelling. As such, I am urging people to come in large numbers to learn from my experience and should consider the event as a family day,” said Zeze.

Zeze popularly known as music Mayor said people should expect a lot of popping music and recipients will be given a performance which will symbolize the value of their entry fee due to his energetic performance.

Some of the activities to take place at the event include family games, jumping castle, family to family interaction, fun land games section and dancing as DJ Drew, DJ Boo, DJ Nyenyezi and DJ V2G will be on the decks.

In a separate interview with the South African based ‘Rain on Me’ hit maker, Mr Brown, said he is geared to share his music with the patrons.

“I am urging people to come in large numbers to experience new genre of music. I am ready to perform and entertain the people of Malawi since this show will give me a chance to interact directly with other musicians,” said Brown.

Chimwemwe Damiano, one of the entertainment lovers commended Zeze for organising the show, saying most of the times artists exclude children.

He said he is ready to partake in the show together with his wife and two children.

“I am expecting harmony and good rhythm. The event has come at a right time where I and my family were looking for a place to spend the weekend. It is good to have a feel of live music because it’s part of stress relief,” said Damiano.